DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares during the quarter. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S comprises about 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.78% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S worth $46,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,529 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 130,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $425.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

