DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,655.13 ($100.70).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 4,741 ($62.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,496.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,431.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

