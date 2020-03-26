Dean Ercegovic Buys 66,480 Shares of Primero Group (ASX:PGX) Stock

Primero Group (ASX:PGX) insider Dean Ercegovic bought 66,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,689.28 ($11,127.15).

ASX:PGX traded down A$759,848.89 ($538,899.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.13 ($0.09). 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Primero Group has a fifty-two week low of A$0.22 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.46 ($0.33). The company has a market cap of $22.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

About Primero Group

Primero Group Limited provides design, construction, engineering, and operational services to the minerals, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include full plant design and feasibility studies; project management and planning; turnkey in-house construction services in civil, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, and control systems areas; commissioning; and operations and maintenance.

