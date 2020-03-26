DecentBet 24-Hour Volume Hits $564.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $286,407.43 and approximately $564.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02608189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00186088 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

