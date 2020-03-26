Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.60.

DECK stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

