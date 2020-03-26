Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239,128 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of Delek US worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 2,307,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.