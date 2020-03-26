Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.89% of Dell worth $708,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dell by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

DELL stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

