Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lessened by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,174,870. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.