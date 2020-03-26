Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News stories about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ analysis:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,719,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.