Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $36.00 at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,719,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.