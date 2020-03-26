Denarius (D) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Denarius has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a market cap of $604,071.19 and $51.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,293,253 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

