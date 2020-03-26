Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Dent has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $366,403.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Cobinhood, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, Allbit, Binance, Liquid, FCoin, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

