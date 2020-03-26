DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the February 27th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 3,842,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,310. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

