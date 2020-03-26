DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,336,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

