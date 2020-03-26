Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprott in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.02 million and a P/E ratio of 51.20. Sprott has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

