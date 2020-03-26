Desjardins Comments on Heroux Devtek Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heroux Devtek in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.92.

Heroux Devtek stock opened at C$10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.87.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$157.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million.

In other Heroux Devtek news, Director Gilles Labbé purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at C$778,041. Also, Director Martin Brassard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$57,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,465,477.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,800.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

