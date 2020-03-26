Desjardins Weighs in on BRP Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BRP from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $7,259,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BRP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

