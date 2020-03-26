Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.46% of Despegar.com worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 33,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Despegar.com Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

