Dether (DTH) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market cap of $71,241.00 and $141.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

