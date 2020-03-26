Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 121.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.