Deutsche Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.00 ($10.47) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.52 ($12.24).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €9.07 ($10.55). 8,440,466 shares of the stock traded hands. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.18 and its 200 day moving average is €9.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

