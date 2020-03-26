Deutsche Bank Cuts GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 900

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GVC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.54 ($13.92).

GVC traded up GBX 17.70 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 507.40 ($6.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 708.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 437.40 ($5.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

