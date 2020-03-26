Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €4.50 ($5.23) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBK. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.23 ($7.24).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €6.27 ($7.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.22. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

