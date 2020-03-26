Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €33.76 ($39.26). The stock had a trading volume of 692,090 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.14.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.