Deutsche Bank Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.94 ($6.91).

Shares of ETR KCO traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €2.91 ($3.38). 1,968,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.17. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of €7.37 ($8.56). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.54.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

