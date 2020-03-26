Deutsche Bank Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $122.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

TGT stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.07. 7,013,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

