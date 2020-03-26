Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

