Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €6.60 ($7.67) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.40 ($3.95) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.05 ($7.03).

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of ETR:DEZ traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €3.46 ($4.02). 472,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Deutz has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market cap of $403.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.66.

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.