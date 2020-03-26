DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading 60.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $78,352.59 and $1,119.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,024,741 coins and its circulating supply is 26,024,641 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.