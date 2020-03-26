Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Devon Energy worth $97,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,467,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 89,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

