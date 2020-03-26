DEX (DEX) Market Cap Achieves $914,182.82

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, DEX has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $914,182.82 and $237,847.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.02586695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00186180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

