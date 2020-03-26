DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.56% of DexCom worth $111,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DexCom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in DexCom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.95.

DXCM stock opened at $239.33 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,757 shares of company stock worth $25,612,863 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.