Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a daily sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DEO traded up $12.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,191. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

