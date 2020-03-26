Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS: DLGNF) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/21/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/19/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

