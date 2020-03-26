Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 5,156,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,039. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

