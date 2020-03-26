Digital Fantasy Sports Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.04843703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00063681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010459 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.