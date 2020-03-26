Digital Gold Price Reaches $51.99 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $600,375.99 and approximately $4.78 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $51.99 or 0.00770654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,548 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

