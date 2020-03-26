Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $383,478.51 and approximately $162.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00753679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

