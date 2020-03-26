DigitalBits Market Capitalization Reaches $2.56 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $61,109.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.01009422 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.