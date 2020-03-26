DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,613.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00746482 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

