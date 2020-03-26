Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $55.55 on Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $189,733.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $55.55 or 0.00822138 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,607 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

