DigixDAO Price Hits $26.64 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $26.64 or 0.00394336 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx and Liqui. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $53.28 million and $749,536.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.