Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

DCOM traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 231,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,483. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

