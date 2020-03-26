Dinastycoin Market Cap Hits $789,847.06 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $789,847.06 and approximately $124.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,961,464,827 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

