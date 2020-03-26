Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given New GBX 1,460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Diploma to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.74).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,447 ($19.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,796.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,801.92. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31).

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

