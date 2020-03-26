Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 343.17 ($4.51).

DLG stock opened at GBX 262.56 ($3.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

