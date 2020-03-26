Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.78 ($4.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG stock opened at GBX 260.30 ($3.42) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.