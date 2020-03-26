Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.33 ($7.36).

Shares of Discoverie Group stock opened at GBX 439.70 ($5.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 million and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.82. Discoverie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.29 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606 ($7.97).

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

