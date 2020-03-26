Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $794.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,701,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,306,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 428,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

