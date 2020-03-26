Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) Short Interest Update

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 27th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 76,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,615. Dividend And Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

